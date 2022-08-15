SBS German

SBS Nachrichten, Montag 15.08.22

Published 15 August 2022
By Christian Froelicher
SBS Nachrichten, Montag 15.08.22
Wut und Befremden: Scott Morrison vergab in seiner Amtszeit heimlich Ministerbefugnisse - an sich selbst.
Wut und Befremden: Scott Morrison vergab in seiner Amtszeit heimlich Ministerbefugnisse - an sich selbst. Source: Getty / Getty Images
