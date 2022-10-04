SBS German

110 years of studying German at UQ

Published 4 October 2022 at 12:48pm
By Katharina Loesche
The University of Queensland (UQ) is celebrating 110 years of studying German this year! And also the student initiative "UQ German Club" exists for 10 years, its predecessor - the UQ German Society - was founded exactly 50 years ago. Several reasons to get to know the German Club at UQ before the celebrations during German Week Brisbane. Katharina Loesche reports.

Mitglieder des "UQ German Club"
