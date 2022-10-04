110 years of studying German at UQ

Mitglieder des "UQ German Club"
Published 4 October 2022 at 12:48pm
By Katharina Loesche
Source: SBS
The University of Queensland (UQ) is celebrating 110 years of studying German this year! And also the student initiative "UQ German Club" exists for 10 years, its predecessor - the UQ German Society - was founded exactly 50 years ago. Several reasons to get to know the German Club at UQ before the celebrations during German Week Brisbane. Katharina Loesche reports.
