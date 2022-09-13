SBS German

4,000 kilometres for a good cause

Muskelkraft pur: Der ehemalige Triathlet Gerald Horn kurz nach dem Start in Darwin. Am 16. Oktober will er in Melbourne ankommen.

Published 13 September 2022 at 4:37pm
By Christian Froelicher
Gerald Horn (68) from Styria crossed Australia from west to east in 2018 - on his mountain bike. Now the adventurous retiree is back Downunder to ride our vast continent from north to south. That's 4,000 kilometres spread over 35 days. Without a support vehicle, without outside help.

4,000 Kilometer für den guten Zweck

