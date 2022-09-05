SBS German

Aged Care in Australia

Interessante Lebensgeschichte: Nikolaus Rittinghausen (rechts im Bild) nach dem Studiointerview bei SBS.

Published 5 September 2022 at 4:33pm, updated 5 September 2022 at 4:55pm
By Christian Froelicher
How does the aged care system in Australia work? Do elderly migrants have different needs than locally born seniors? How does the system in Australia rate on a global scale? To find out, listen to a German-Australian aged care expert in Melbourne, Nikolaus Rittinghausen from the Centre for Cultural Diversity in Ageing.

