Aged Care in Australia

Interessante Lebensgeschichte: Nikolaus Rittinghausen (rechts im Bild) nach dem Studiointerview bei SBS.
Published 5 September 2022 at 4:33pm, updated 5 September 2022 at 4:55pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
How does the aged care system in Australia work? Do elderly migrants have different needs than locally born seniors? How does the system in Australia rate on a global scale? To find out, listen to a German-Australian aged care expert in Melbourne, Nikolaus Rittinghausen from the Centre for Cultural Diversity in Ageing.
Published 5 September 2022 at 4:33pm, updated 5 September 2022 at 4:55pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
Share