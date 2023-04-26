Culture of remembrance in the German Bundeswehr

In Australia, April 25 is ANZAC Day, which commemorates the dead of the past wars. It also honors the soldier who fought for freedom and democracy. When we talk about remembrance of war victims in Germany, we must also always consider coming to terms with the German past. The role of the military has always played a major role in this regard. A conversation with Jörg Nürnberger, SPD politician, member of the Bundestag, lawyer and first lieutenant of the Reserve about the culture of remembrance in the Bundeswehr.

