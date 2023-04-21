Davidson Plum, rote Lilly Pilly, blaue Dianella und Warrigal Greens stecken voller wichtiger Nährstoffe. Source: Supplied / Barbara Barkhausen
Bush tucker: healthy, yummy and soon to be found in space
Kalkani Choolburra hält eine Banksia-Blüte in Händen. Diese enthält einen süßen Nektar, aus dem man ganz einfach ein Getränk herstellen kann. Source: Supplied / Barbara Barkhausen
Bush food has long been neglected. Yet native Australian plants in particular are full of valuable vitamins. For some time now, however, more and more Australians have been turning their attention to the "treasures from the bush". Even the aerospace industry has taken notice. Barbara Barkhausen tested a few for us and gathered the knowledge of two experts.
