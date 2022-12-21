Christmas at SBS: This is how we spend the holidays

Santa, seafood, presents… families in Australia mark Christmas with a wide variety of traditions. Members of the SBS Radio team share how they celebrate at this time of year.



Carlos Colina, SBS Spanish Executive Producer

I'm from Colombia and we celebrate Christmas with family at midnight. We open gifts when midnight arrives and hug each other, and we have a feast after midnight. Then we party the whole night til six or seven in the morning. Food depends on the region. Personally, I am from the North Coast of Colombia and it's all seafood-related dishes. There's a fish broth for the morning after the party. So at seven you're having a really rich fish soup, excellent for after the party. One of the beautiful things is that it's so familiar. You know your neighbours, they gather together as well. You can celebrate with them, they go to your place and you go to their place and you wish Merry Christmas to everyone around. It's a very unifying celebration. In Melbourne it’s a bit different because I don't have any family members around. So I sing the midnight mass in a church with my wife and my daughter and then we go home, have a feast and then the next day we meet friends for a barbecue or a nice lunch in the park.



Melissa Compagnoni, Radio operations

We keep the programs broadcasting day and night, including Christmas day. So on Christmas day I will come to work at 5:30 in the morning. I might give myself a late mark and turn up at 5:35am. Hopefully I can find a coffee on the public holiday. But this gives me the opportunity to see Santa Claus in the sky at 5:30 in the morning and I'm pretty excited about that.



Hassan Jama, SBS Somali Executive Producer

Christmas to us in general is a holiday season, but we don't particularly have a celebration at home or in the wider community. We just enjoy the festivities in general. Maybe going to the beach or hanging out with friends or bringing families together but we don't celebrate in a religious sense. I would say 99% of Somalis are of Islamic faith. There are actually two different two Eids within the year which are the main celebratory events for Muslims right across the world. One comes after Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. And there is another other one which comes to five or six months later, which is signifies a religious event in the Islamic calendar. People come together, eat together, though that happens less in in the west. Back home during Eid, kids will dress up in new clothes, go to different family members and get presents, whether its money or clothes or biscuits or whatever. So there's an element of giving to kids and others, but to a lesser extent here in Australia.



Zain Nabi (left) likes to eat stuffed turkey at Christmas. He comes from Pakistan and is a trainer at SBS. Hassan Jama (right), Executive Producer at SBS Somali, gets together with friends and family on the holidays. Source: SBS / Julia Grewe

Zain Nabi, Digital Production and Content Trainer

I'm from Pakistan originally. We don't celebrate Christmas here or back home because we don't have a lot of people who would celebrate Christmas. Most of the population, more than 90% of them, are Muslims. We have Christians who celebrate Christmas too. But here, we use this opportunity to spend time with friends and family, visit each other, and sometimes also cook a turkey.



Natasha Kampmark, SBS Serbian

Our Christmas is Orthodox Christmas and we celebrate on the 7th of January, but our families here in Australia usually have friends or in-laws who celebrate on the 24th and 25th. So we get a bonus Christmas and celebrate twice!



Dana Gerolymou, SBS Greek Senior Producer

Christmas is big for us for Greek communities everywhere. It's a very big celebration on the Greek Orthodox calendar. We celebrate it in a grand way, with families getting together and a lot of food. Early in the morning on Christmas we go to church. After church we have a special dish which is meat-based. Traditionally we fast for 40 days before Christmas, being strictly vegan. So we break that fast on Christmas day in the morning after church with a meat dish, which is actually quite delicious.





One of the loveliest traditions the Greeks have is that children go from house to house the day before Christmas and sing Christmas carols. There is a specific Christmas carol that announces the birth of Christ, the Messiah, the saviour of the world. So they start singing and at the end, you would give them some money. In the olden days they would get something homemade but in modern days, it's money.





Another special thing about the New Year celebration is that traditionally Santa comes on New Year's Day, not on Christmas day. Our Santa is Saint Basil. We celebrate on the first of January. Saint Basil was a real person, he was the bishop of Caesarea and did many great things when he was a monk and a priest and then a bishop. We also have another custom for that day, adults give money to each other. The husband will give money to his wife, the father will give money to his children, the mother or the grandmother will do the same. We have a traditional dish in Saint Basil’s honour. It's a special New Year's cake called Vasilopita . In that cake, we hide a coin and whoever finds the coin is the lucky person for the year.





