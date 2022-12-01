The best Cafe in Australia

Doris Hallmann im besten Cafe Australiens
Published 1 December 2022 at 7:42pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Doris Hallman works in the café that has been voted the best in Australia. It is located - how could it be otherwise - in Melbourne and is called "Primary at Pioneers Park. Above all, the service seems to be well received everywhere. And the menu is nothing to sneeze at either. Barista Doris Hallman loves her job and enthusiastically tells us about the favorite dishes you can eat there. My colleague Barbara Barkhausen spoke with the German expatriate.
