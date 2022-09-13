World fame thanks to centrifugal force

Thanks to the physical principle of centrifugal force, people have been sticking to the wall like flies in the Rotor for 70 years.





Mechanical engineer Ernst Walter Hoffmeister, born in Essen in 1901, had the idea of an attraction in Ebern in Lower Franconia at the end of the 1940s that would earn him fame. After its premiere at the Munich Oktoberfest in 1949, the rotor ushered in a new era of German carousel construction and quickly became a worldwide sensation.



