The IPCC report and the Australian climate policies
Der jüngste Bericht des UN-Weltklimarates fordert auf, sofortige Maßnahmen zur Senkung der Emissionen einzuführen.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its environmental report this week and again issued warnings. It truly sounds like a ticking time bomb. At the same time, Australia is discussing changes to its so-called "safeguard mechanism" to address climate change. The government's proposals are to require Australia's biggest polluters to limit their greenhouse gas emissions. To do this, the Labor government needs the support of the Greens and at least two other votes in the Senate. However, the Greens and the independent Teals do not think this goes far enough, and they have put forward their own proposals, such as a ban on fossil fuels and closing loopholes in the current bill.
