Germans chasing world records

Mit 130 Km/h auf einem Kinderspielzeug den Berg herunterrasen ist nichts für schwache Nerven.
Published 3 January 2023 at 8:50pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
World record fever won't let go of the Germans. Every year, people try to immortalize themselves with sometimes bizarre records. In 2022, a total of 90 world records were set in Germany. The “Record Institute for Germany” is often the first point of contact for German record seekers.
Published 3 January 2023 at 8:50pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share