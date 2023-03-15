Deutsche Schule Melbourne hosts Open Day

Every school has a good soul and DSM has several: Deputy Principal Christina Remshardt (left) and Marketing Manager Stefanie Kerr (pictured right).

Deutsche Schule Melbourne in Fitzroy VIC has been around since 2008 and is now an institution, not only among German speakers, but also among non-native speakers who want to give their children a bilingual education. On Saturday, 18 March, there will be the next event on the school grounds, namely the Open Day, from 10am to 12:30pm.

Der Flyer der DSM zum Tag der Offenen Türe.
Deutsche Schule Melbourne veranstaltet Tag der Offenen Türe

