Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

Marder tanks

MARDER Schützenpanzer für die Ukraine Credit: picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Published 6 January 2023 at 6:01pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The leaders of the United States and Germany on Thursday announced they were sending armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine, ramping up military support for Kyiv to repel Russian forces after a similar move by France earlier this week.

Available in other languages
