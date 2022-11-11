The first Honorary Consul of the Solomon Islands in Germany

Claudia von Seutter mit einem Einheimischen und ihrem Sohn auf den Solomonen
Published 11 November 2022 at 12:07pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Source: SBS
Claudia von Seutter is the new Honorary Consul of the Solomon Islands in Germany. She told Barbara Barkhausen exactly what she has to do in this position and why a German woman, of all people, represents the Solomon Islands.
