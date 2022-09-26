SBS German

The story of the German wolf children from Lithuania

Christian-Hardinghau-Foto-sw.jpg

Published 26 September 2022 at 8:52pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
The story of the German wolf children, who fought for their survival in the forests of Lithuania, is a little-known chapter in post-war German history. Historian and author Christian Hardinghaus has dedicated himself to the topic in his new book„Das Wolfsmädchen – Flucht aus der Königsberger Hungerhölle 1946“.

The Second World War was examined from almost all sides as a historical topic. In Germany, people are reflecting on the Nazi past to this day in education and public debate. Post-war Germany's reconstruction and the economic miracle under Chancellor Konrad Adenauer represent an unprecedented, flourishing new start.

The time period between the end of the war and the emergence of the Federal Republic and the great suffering of the German population were given little attention for a long time.

However, this chaotic period is an important part of post-war German history and provides material for many stories and narratives.
Dr. Christian Hardinghaus
turned into succesful books over the years. He is a historian and media scholar with a doctorate, as well as a trained teacher and journalist. His focus is on propaganda and Antisemitism research, as well as on research into the Nazi system and the Second World War.

In addition to his work as a journalist and lecturer, the successful author has also published several books and made it onto the SPIEGEL bestseller list.

His latest work is called „Das Wolfsmädchen – Flucht aus der Königsberger Hungerhölle 1946“ and describes the suffering and life of the so-called “wolf children” who fled from the Soviet-occupied city of Königsberg. After the end of the war, tens of thousands of Germans died there from hunger, illness and violence. Around 5,000 orphans manage to flee to Lithuania, where they fight to survive hidden in the woods like wolves. Their story remained almost completely unmentioned for decades.
