The story of the German wolf children from Lithuania

The Second World War was examined from almost all sides as a historical topic. In Germany, people are reflecting on the Nazi past to this day in education and public debate. Post-war Germany's reconstruction and the economic miracle under Chancellor Konrad Adenauer represent an unprecedented, flourishing new start.





The time period between the end of the war and the emergence of the Federal Republic and the great suffering of the German population were given little attention for a long time.





However, this chaotic period is an important part of post-war German history and provides material for many stories and narratives. A number of them Dr. Christian Hardinghaus turned into succesful books over the years. He is a historian and media scholar with a doctorate, as well as a trained teacher and journalist. His focus is on propaganda and Antisemitism research, as well as on research into the Nazi system and the Second World War.





In addition to his work as a journalist and lecturer, the successful author has also published several books and made it onto the SPIEGEL bestseller list.



