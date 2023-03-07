"This pandemic is not just killing people who would have died anyway"

Andrei Kravtsov's family at Frankfurt airport

Have you ever wondered how many people have actually died from COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020? Source: Supplied / Supplied by Andrei Kravtsov

How many people do yout think have died from COVID in the last three years? The World Health Organisation (WHO) says: 6.86 million. That's give or take every resident of Victoria. But many more millions of people have died worldwide since the pandemic began from diseases that would have been curable in "normal" years. The sad phenomenon has a name and can be measured by actuaries.

