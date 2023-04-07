These are the safest seats in a plane
Passengers sit with one empty seat distance in an airplane wating for the departure in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2020. Source: EPA / STR/EPA/AAP Image
An Australian aviation expert has analyzed which seat on the plane is the safest. The result probably surprises many travelers. After all, the most coveted seats are not necessarily the best in an emergency. Barbara Barkhausen was on the phone with me to discuss this topic, which affects most of us in some way - after all, we all fly to Europe from time to time.
Share