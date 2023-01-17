How a german couple used the pandemic as a chance for their independence
Originally from Berlin-Marzahn, even after 15 years in Australia, the German mother still can't quite believe what a beautiful place she lives in with her family.
Born in Berlin, Bianca Protze has lived in Australia since 2008 and enjoys life on Sydney's Northern Beaches together with her family. She and her Australian husband have turned an idea into a successful business. Her company Ridgeback Transport transports cars along the east coast from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast. In this interview, she reveals what brought her to Australia and how the corona pandemic turned into an opportunity for the couples company.
Share