How a german couple used the pandemic as a chance for their independence

Bianca 1.jpg

Originally from Berlin-Marzahn, even after 15 years in Australia, the German mother still can't quite believe what a beautiful place she lives in with her family.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Born in Berlin, Bianca Protze has lived in Australia since 2008 and enjoys life on Sydney's Northern Beaches together with her family. She and her Australian husband have turned an idea into a successful business. Her company Ridgeback Transport transports cars along the east coast from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast. In this interview, she reveals what brought her to Australia and how the corona pandemic turned into an opportunity for the couples company.

Bianca 2.jpg
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Stein_Rautha_Swizzeridoo.jpg

30 years of didgeridoo sound from Vienna

Politics

Opinion: Lambrecht's resignation leaves a lot of shambles

Dow Jones Surged This Morning

Ohne Moos, nichts los!

A y.jpg

One of the first exchange students from Germany: Joost Peters has become independent