A life between hope and disappointment

tina-hartung-IwLY-pLic_U-unsplash.jpg

SBS-Korrespondent, Daniel Salg, hat mit Viktoriya gesprochen, wie dieser Krieg enden könnte.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

For more than a year, the war in Ukraine has been raging 1000 kilometers away from Germany. Many people in Europe are tired of discussions about arms deliveries. Ukrainian activist Viktoriya Levynska lives in Germany herself, but her mother lives in Ukraine and has had to hide from Russian bombs in the basement for months. A conversation about hope and disappointment.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pierre-bamin-Im62liJgH7A-unsplash.jpg

Why everyone should go on an educational guided tour

Translator, Linda Rive on a termite pavement, Nganyinytja lines a seed threshing pit she dug in a putu (pavement).jpg

Mystery of the strange fairy circles probably solved

Kalkani Choolburra mit Banksia Copyright Barbara Barkhausen.JPG

Bush tucker: healthy, yummy and soon to be found in space

Olaf Kretzschmar 1.jpg

What is required for the double citizenship? 2/2