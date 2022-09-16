SBS German

Enterprising Kids – fit for the future

Corryne Keller und Matteo

Matteo Petruccio und Corryne Keller im Interview

Published 16 September 2022 at 1:58pm
By Trudi Latour
Corryne Keller has developed a series of courses for children from 4 to 14 that teach them valuable real-life skills while supporting social enterprises. The motto is PPP People Planet and Profit. It's about finding possible solutions to social and environmental problems while making money at the same time. The courses draw on the UN Sustainability Goals to inspire the next generation of business people to tackle some of the big issues, like climate change, head on. I speak with the founder of Enterprising Kids and one of the participants, 9-year-old Matteo Petruccio, to learn exactly what these projects look like.

Enterprising Kids am Verkaufsstand
Enterprising Kids am Verkaufsstand
In the future, entrepreneurial skills will be 70% more in demand than in the past. That's according to a study by the Foundation for Young Australians. To foster these skills, Corryne Keller has developed courses that focus on charitable enterprises, including social responsibility as well as environmental sustainability. Through a variety of self-directed projects, the children learn skills that will help them later in life to tackle the big issues facing our world, such as climate change, while also becoming entrepreneurial. These include creativity and innovation, critical thinking, presentation skills and digital literacy - which are in demand in all professions and industries, and as Corryne explains, are not necessarily present even among university students at the moment.


image0.jpeg
Eine Teilnehmerin bei einem Enterprising Kids Kurs
