Enterprising Kids – fit for the future

Enterprising Kids am Verkaufsstand

In the future, entrepreneurial skills will be 70% more in demand than in the past. That's according to a study by the Foundation for Young Australians. To foster these skills, Corryne Keller has developed courses that focus on charitable enterprises, including social responsibility as well as environmental sustainability. Through a variety of self-directed projects, the children learn skills that will help them later in life to tackle the big issues facing our world, such as climate change, while also becoming entrepreneurial. These include creativity and innovation, critical thinking, presentation skills and digital literacy - which are in demand in all professions and industries, and as Corryne explains, are not necessarily present even among university students at the moment.