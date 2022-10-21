Erdmöbel Teil 2 - Hopingmachine

Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar This is the second part of my conversation with Ekki Maas, the bass player, co-songwriter and music producer of the Cologne cult band Erdmöbel. The band consists of 4 friends who have known each other since their youth and have been making music together for 30 years.





The members are:



Music: Markus Berges / Ekki Maas



Lyrics / vocals / guitar: Markus Berges



Bass: Ekki Maas



Piano: Wolfgang Proppe



Drums: Chris Dewueb





Erdmöbel has already released a lot of CDs and for many songs there are also videos, some of which are really small works of art and can all be found on youTube.





The latest CD, titled Guten Morgen Ragazzi, we reviewed in the first part of the program and you can still hear it here.



