Erdmöbel Teil 2 - Hopingmachine

Videoimage from Erdmöbel song Hoffnungsmaschine mit Niloufar Taghizadeh

Videoimage from Erdmöbel song Hoffnungsmaschine mit Niloufar Taghizadeh

Published 21 October 2022 at 1:31pm
By Trudi Latour
In conversation with Ekki Maas from the indie band Erdmöbel. The members of the cult band from Cologne assume that when you listen to music, you have to think for yourself so that something happens to you - and that that's what's actually exciting. We talk about the song Hoffnungsmaschine, which we address in its German and Persian versions. It's also about the cooperation with the Iranian singer and journalist Niloufar, and the cooperation with the many video artists, some of whom produce the cinematic experiments that go with the songs independently of the band.

Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar
Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar
Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar
Videostandbild aus "Hoffnungsmachine" - Erdmöbel mit Niloufar
This is the second part of my conversation with Ekki Maas, the bass player, co-songwriter and music producer of the Cologne cult band Erdmöbel. The band consists of 4 friends who have known each other since their youth and have been making music together for 30 years.

The members are:
Music: Markus Berges / Ekki Maas
Lyrics / vocals / guitar: Markus Berges
Bass: Ekki Maas
Piano: Wolfgang Proppe
Drums: Chris Dewueb

Erdmöbel has already released a lot of CDs and for many songs there are also videos, some of which are really small works of art and can all be found on youTube.

The latest CD, titled Guten Morgen Ragazzi, we reviewed in the first part of the program and you can still hear it here.

Here is the first part.
