“It feels like Christmas in Germany”

Christmas spirit in the middle of August is unthinkable for people in Germany. But here in the southern hemisphere, the month of August means that it gets dark earlier in the evening and you need warmer clothes in many parts of the country and get in a bit of a European winter mood.





The best conditions for a traditional German Christmas market with mulled wine stalls, German food and colourful Christmas lights.





The German International School in Sydney's suburb of Terry Hills hosts its popular Christmas market every year and after a forced break of two years, the event finally took place again last weekend.





Advertisement