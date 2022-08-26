SBS German

“It feels like Christmas in Germany”

SBS German

Markets day 2 - 178.JPG

There was a lot to discover for visitors, in a contemplative Christmas atmosphere.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2022 at 12:19pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS

At the traditional German Christmas market at the German International School Sydney, visitors enjoyed the festive spirit.

Published 26 August 2022 at 12:19pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
Christmas spirit in the middle of August is unthinkable for people in Germany. But here in the southern hemisphere, the month of August means that it gets dark earlier in the evening and you need warmer clothes in many parts of the country and get in a bit of a European winter mood.

The best conditions for a traditional German Christmas market with mulled wine stalls, German food and colourful Christmas lights.

The German International School in Sydney's suburb of Terry Hills hosts its popular Christmas market every year and after a forced break of two years, the event finally took place again last weekend.

Advertisement
Much to the delight of the local community and SBS reporter Benjamin Kanthak, who was amongst the crowd in Terry Hills.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Andrea Moser open edit.jpg

Painting Colours and Patterns

Sebastian_Steudtner_Nazare_Aybuke_Dogmaz_0003.jpg

Interview with big-wave surfer and world record holder Sebastian Steudtner

Luftwaffe open.jpg

German Air Force in Asia in a Day

51930124779_a3582e3833_k.jpg

Lantern Festival in Hahndorf