Wissenschaftlern des kalifornischen Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ist es erstmals gelungen, bei einer Kernfusion mehr Energie zu gewinnen als in dem Prozess verbraucht wird. Credit: Lawrence Livermore National Labo/Cover Images
Expert talk: Is nuclear fusion an environmentally friendly solution to our energy problems?
Die neue Kernfusionstechnik kann langfristig viele Vorteile für die unterschiedlichsten Bereiche bringen, sagt die Astrophysikerin Dr. Sabine Bellstedt aus Perth. Credit: SB
Published 15 December 2022 at 3:58pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Californian physicists have achieved a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology. There is talk of a milestone and "one of the most impressive scientific achievements of the 21st century", according to US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. We wanted to know if this technology can actually solve our energy problems and when we can expect it. Astrophysicist Dr Sabine Bellstedt gives answers.
