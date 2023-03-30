Researchers stumble upon extraordinarily large new spider

Euoplos dignitas female QLD Museum.JPG

Die weibliche neu entdeckte Spinne Euoplos dignitas

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australia is known for its spiders and snakes: the most poisonous specimens in the world live here. Now researchers have come across a previously unknown, extraordinarily large species of spider. The new eight-legged creature is a formidable opponent for insects, but fortunately it cannot be dangerous to humans. Barbara Barkhausen took a closer look at the exciting new crawling animal for us.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

K.Lösche_Dr. Sven Tuzovic.jpg

"Marketing is corporate philosophie"

Christoph Muecher, Susan Wynne, Mayor Woollahra_Foto by Alex McClintock (6).jpg

Preview: German Cultural Day at the Goethe Institut

Fiji

Flooded Islands in the Pazifik

Jelle Marechal bei einer Führung

City Tours in Sydney in German