Researchers stumble upon extraordinarily large new spider
Die weibliche neu entdeckte Spinne Euoplos dignitas
Australia is known for its spiders and snakes: the most poisonous specimens in the world live here. Now researchers have come across a previously unknown, extraordinarily large species of spider. The new eight-legged creature is a formidable opponent for insects, but fortunately it cannot be dangerous to humans. Barbara Barkhausen took a closer look at the exciting new crawling animal for us.
Share