Froebel Kindergarten groups win STEM Awards

Parkville Centre Gruppe baut Sonnenuhr Credit: Froebel Australia
Froebel Carlton Centre Credit: Froebel Australia
Published 8 September 2022 at 11:54am
By Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
It started with a center for children in North Sydney, in the meantime the number of Froebel Kindergarten branches has increased to 5. The newer centers are both deliberately located in so-called precincts, corporate complexes, with some companies also partnering with Froebel, and their employees also joining Froebel, thus also further promoting the aim to instigate hunger for knowledge and independent learning. We hear from Lucie Maucher, Communications and Partnerships Manager about the latest developments, expansions and the many awards Froebel teams have just won for their participation in the 2022 Little Scientists Early STEM Awards.
