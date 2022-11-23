Africa was my fate

After his career as a professional soccer player, the Lüneburg-born Lower Saxony native found his way into the coaching business under the later coaching legend Peter Neururer, against whom he had already competed as a player.



And then Peter Neururer and I swore that whoever made the leap into professional business first would catch up with the other one as assistant coach.

In addition to stations in Germany, including t Schalke 04, Alemannia Aachen, Hannover 96 and Eintracht Braunschweig, which he sensationally brought back from the third to the second division in his first season, it was Africa that became his fate. Michael Krüger won seven titles on the continent, including the African Cup Winners' Cup, and became a legend as one of the most successful coaches in Africa.



Von 2009 bis 2010 trainierte Fußballtrainer Michael Krüger Alemannia Aachen. He recorded his life in 2019, in the autobiography “Africa is My Destiny: Michael Krüger Loved, hunted, celebrated — how the German coach became a legend.” In an interview, the trainer provides insights into his journey and time in Africa.



