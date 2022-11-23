SBS German

Africa was my fate

COACHING-CONTACTS.jpg

Während seiner Karriere durfte sich Fußballtrainer Michael Krüger auch gegen legendäre Kollegen wie Pep Guardiola messen.

Published 23 November 2022 at 6:41pm, updated 2 hours ago at 6:44pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
Former soccer coach Michael Krüger coached teams in Germany such as Hannover 96, Alemannia Aachen and Eintracht Braunschweig, among others. In Africa, the German coach has become a legend after winning seven titles. As a World Cup expert, he is accompanying events in Qatar for SBS German.

After his career as a professional soccer player, the Lüneburg-born Lower Saxony native found his way into the coaching business under the later coaching legend Peter Neururer, against whom he had already competed as a player.
And then Peter Neururer and I swore that whoever made the leap into professional business first would catch up with the other one as assistant coach.
In addition to stations in Germany, including t Schalke 04, Alemannia Aachen, Hannover 96 and Eintracht Braunschweig, which he sensationally brought back from the third to the second division in his first season, it was Africa that became his fate. Michael Krüger won seven titles on the continent, including the African Cup Winners' Cup, and became a legend as one of the most successful coaches in Africa.
BUNDESLIGA-COACHING-1.jpg
Von 2009 bis 2010 trainierte Fußballtrainer Michael Krüger Alemannia Aachen.
He recorded his life in 2019, in the autobiography “Africa is My Destiny: Michael Krüger Loved, hunted, celebrated — how the German coach became a legend.” In an interview, the trainer provides insights into his journey and time in Africa.

Together with SBS presenter Benjamin Kanthak, the former professional soccer coach shares his analyses and assessments as an expert on the SBS German “WM Talk” and looks at the tournament's matches, team development, title opportunities and surprises at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.
