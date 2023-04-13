The festival takes place between 2. and 24. May in Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Byron Bay. It is a cooperation between , and the .
German Film Festival 2023: this year`s highlights with curator Bettina Kinski
Der deutsche Film kann sich sehen lassen, findet Bettina Kinski, Kuratorin des German Film Festivals. Source: SBS / Julia Grewe
It is about to start again: The German Film Festival kicks off on May 2 with the biggest lineup in its history. This year's program also has a specific theme. Bettina Kinski told us what that theme is. She has been curator of the program since 2018.
Share