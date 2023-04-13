German Film Festival 2023: this year`s highlights with curator Bettina Kinski

Bettina Kinski (2).jpg

Der deutsche Film kann sich sehen lassen, findet Bettina Kinski, Kuratorin des German Film Festivals. Source: SBS / Julia Grewe

It is about to start again: The German Film Festival kicks off on May 2 with the biggest lineup in its history. This year's program also has a specific theme. Bettina Kinski told us what that theme is. She has been curator of the program since 2018.

The festival takes place between 2. and 24. May in Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Byron Bay. It is a cooperation between
Palace Cinemas
,
German Films
and the
Goethe Institut
.

