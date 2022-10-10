SBS German

Mission accomplished: Port Augusta!

Gerald Horn begann seine Fahrt am 8. September in Darwin. Der Hitze wegen war er oft nachts unterwegs, von 02 Uhr bis gegen Mittag.

Published 10 October 2022 at 11:03am
By Christian Froelicher
After less than 30 days, Gerald Horn (68) has arrived in Port Augusta with his mountain bike. He has thus succeeded in crossing Australia from north to south! Now the last piece of road awaits the adventurous Austrian: the route from Port Augusta to Melbourne.

By Christian Froelicher
Gerald Horn mit seinem Mountain Bike in Port Augusta, nach 3,000 von insgesamt 4,000 Kilometern.
