GISS students produce podcasts about the Berlin Wall

Jonna Vinje is the head of German as a Foreign Language at GISS. After all, many students at the German International School do not speak German at home. Among them are Kiran Axel and Aki, students from classes 9 and 10, who are between 15 and 16 years old. Jonna did a very creative project with them in the last quarter of the school year, combining language, history and digital technology - a podcast series about the Berlin Wall and the fate of the individual pieces after 1989. Jonna told me about the project and we also listen to Aki Axel's and Kiran's podcasts.
Published 23 December 2022 at 12:13pm
By Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Hier ist auch ein Bild von Aki bei der Arbeit
Aki arbeitet an seinem Schulprojekt über die Berliner Mauerstücke.
Und hier ein Bild vom Gespräch mit Jonna Vinje und Trudi Latour