Guam – Front against China

New Marine Corps base Camp Blaz

Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2023, shows the entrance of Camp Blaz, the new Marine Corps base on the U.S. island territory of Guam, a day ahead of its opening. Credit: Kyodo via AP Images/AAP Image

In a strategy paper shortly before the Party Congress in China, the USA promotes a "responsible" rivalry between the countries. At the same time, the Americans are positioning themselves more and more in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is also striving for dominance. One of the strategic hotspots is a tiny island in the Pacific. Barbara Barkhausen has been keeping an eye on the strategic situation here in the region for a long time and has taken a closer look at Guam for us.

