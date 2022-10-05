How to save the climate with cardboard as building material

Der aus Sachsen-Anhalt stammende Robert Hille ist optimistisch, was unser Kampf gegen die Klimakrise angeht. Hier freut er sich über eine prächtige Monk Fruit.
Published 5 October 2022 at 8:25pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Building a house is not only expensive, it also has a staggeringly large Co2 footprint. Robert Hille, who comes from Saxony-Anhalt, has already accompanied several projects in which the builders radically reduced their carbon footprint. Among other things, hemp and cardboard were used - and a great deal of optimism.
Published 5 October 2022 at 8:25pm
By Julia Grewe
Source: SBS
Share