Children in Sydney can learn German at the “Würstchenclub”

Bilingualism is an absolute gift and it is not without reason that many parents try to pass on their own mother tongue to their children. If parents are looking for out-of-school support and simply want to keep the language alive, German children's courses can be a helpful support.





The studied German teacher Heike Timpers offers such a course. She teaches children of different ages and with different knowledge of German in the so-called “Würstchenclub”.



