Children in Sydney can learn German at the “Würstchenclub”

PHOTO-2022-08-26-13-41-35.jpg

The studied German teacher Heike Timpers teaches children on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Published 30 August 2022 at 6:55pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS

Educating children bilingually is a dream goal for many parents in Australia. Unfortunately, it can be a frustrating path, in which not the children but often the parents give up. At the “Würstchenclub”, children can learn German in the afternoon.

Bilingualism is an absolute gift and it is not without reason that many parents try to pass on their own mother tongue to their children. If parents are looking for out-of-school support and simply want to keep the language alive, German children's courses can be a helpful support.

The studied German teacher Heike Timpers offers such a course. She teaches children of different ages and with different knowledge of German in the so-called “Würstchenclub”.

Heike also lives in a multilingual family. She encourages parents to speak as much German as possible with the children and to stick to it, even if it doesn't work out as you might hope at first.
