Swiss culture is once again being celebrated in Victoria

Traditional Swiss alpine horns will also be heard at Swiss Festival. Credit: My Switzerland
Published 28 September 2022 at 8:22pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
After a compulsory break of almost 4 years, the Swiss Community's Swiss Festival is taking place again this Saturday. At 10:00 it starts at the “Pig & Whistle Tavern” in Main Ridge. Tickets cost $10 and admission is free for visitors under 18 years of age. In our interview, the president of the festival committee, Rolf Huber reveals more about the new location and what visitors can look forward to at the weekend. You can find more information here: https://www.swissfestival.com.au/
Published 28 September 2022 at 8:22pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
Share