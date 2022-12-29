Violent offenders banned from entertainment districts in WA

Frauen sollen sich sicher fühlen wenn sie ausgehen. Credit: Bobbi Lockyer/Refinery29 Austral/Getty Images
Published 30 December 2022 at 9:48am
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After the violent death of a man, Western Australia wants to ban known offenders from entertainment districts. This is to make going out in the evening safer. Barbara Barkhausen took a closer look at the controversial new law from the West and talked about it with Trudi Latour.
Published 30 December 2022 at 9:48am
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share