Interview with big-wave surfer and world record holder Sebastian Steudtner

On May 24, 2022, German big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner officially received the Guinness World Record for his ride on a 26.21 meter high wave. It's as tall as the Anzac Bridge in Sydney, or the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin!



Sebastian Steudtner during a press photo session before the official award ceremony of the new world record in big wave surfing in Nazaré, Portugal on 24.05.2022. Credit: Jorge Leal Steudtner has been a fixture within the tight scene for years and has already won three Big Wave Awards (2010, 2015 & 2021).



I don't think in records, I think in quality of the wave.

Advertisement





The award ceremony is also commonly referred to as the surf Oscars and is the biggest recognition in the young sport.

