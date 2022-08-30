Interview with cabaret artist Bernie Dieter

In times of social media, it's often just about superlatives. What once took people's breath away in the circus can now be seen hundreds of times with a click. Many things have to get bigger and even more spectacular. But we also lose a great deal as a result.





It is precisely here that cabaret shows form a counterpoint to bringing people back to the moment. When you sit very close in a small atmospheric tent, the enthusiasm for artistry and tricks often comes back.





