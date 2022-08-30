SBS German

Interview with cabaret artist Bernie Dieter

The award-winning cabaret artist Bernie Dieter.

Published 30 August 2022 at 6:25pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
At the Sydney Fringe Festival, the German cabaret artist delights visitors with her show “Bernie Dieter's Club Cabaret”.

In times of social media, it's often just about superlatives. What once took people's breath away in the circus can now be seen hundreds of times with a click. Many things have to get bigger and even more spectacular. But we also lose a great deal as a result.

It is precisely here that cabaret shows form a counterpoint to bringing people back to the moment. When you sit very close in a small atmospheric tent, the enthusiasm for artistry and tricks often comes back.


That is exactly the secret of the success of the legendary mirror tent in Sydney. Such performances have been taking place here for decades and the show “Bernie Dieter's Club Cabaret” is currently running there until September 25.
