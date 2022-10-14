"THE KIDNEY" - at Fringe Brisbane

Katharina Loesche (l) mit Nina Pavlovic im Studio
Published 14 October 2022 at 8:33pm
By Katharina Loesche
Source: SBS
This is a day for celebration and Kate - Arnold's wife - has invited their neighbours to celebrate with them. However, this is also the day she receives the news that she will need a kidney transplant. Arnold as well as the neighbours are completely overwhelmed by these news and handle the situation hilariously horribly, which leaves the question ‘How far would you actually go for your loved ones?
