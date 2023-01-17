Opinion: Lambrecht's resignation leaves a lot of shambles

Politics

German troops withdrawing from Afghanistan after 20 years of deployment. As a result of developments in the current world situation, enormous tasks await the Bundeswehr and the Ministry of Defence. Source: AAP, AP / AAP Image/Hauke-Christian Dittrich/Pool via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Benjamin Kanthak and Wolfgang Müller discuss the developments that led to the resignation of former Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht and what tasks await her successor.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bianca 1.jpg

How a german couple used the pandemic as a chance for their independence

Stein_Rautha_Swizzeridoo.jpg

30 years of didgeridoo sound from Vienna

Dow Jones Surged This Morning

Ohne Moos, nichts los!

A y.jpg

One of the first exchange students from Germany: Joost Peters has become independent