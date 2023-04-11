Cosmopolitan, greeny, environmentalist, horticulturist: Mike Gaia builds himself a Food Forrest in Queensland

In case you're wondering what WWOOfing is, which Mike mentioned during our conversation: it's a global movement that seeks to reconnect people to the land by volunteering to help on eco-farms.





And if you've never heard of permaculture , it's a farming method that tries to mimic cycles in nature. This helps avoid the use of harmful chemicals.





Syntropic Farming is the combination, design and implementation of the elements of permaculture in the form of food forrests and vegetable gardens, refining and developing the agricultural components of permaculture into pragmatic and productive methods and systems.



