Cosmopolitan, greeny, environmentalist, horticulturist: Mike Gaia builds himself a Food Forrest in Queensland

Mike Gaia pickt sich aus verschiedenen klimafreundlichen Anbaumethoden das raus, was für ihn am Besten funktioniert.

Originally from Austria, Mike Gaia could be given many labels. But labels are not at all important to the 42-year-old. He is passionate about a healthy climate and working methods for reducing our carbon footprint - and has decided to keep his footprint as small as possible. To that end, he's moved to Queensland and is building an Edible Forrest in Kuranda, a forest made only of crops. And he is also the Environmental Supervisor for the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway in Cairns.

In case you're wondering what WWOOfing is, which Mike mentioned during our conversation: it's a global movement that seeks to reconnect people to the land by volunteering to help on eco-farms.

And if you've never heard of permaculture, it's a farming method that tries to mimic cycles in nature. This helps avoid the use of harmful chemicals.

Syntropic Farming is the combination, design and implementation of the elements of permaculture in the form of food forrests and vegetable gardens, refining and developing the agricultural components of permaculture into pragmatic and productive methods and systems.

You can follow Mike on YouTube at: Gaia's Garden in Kuranda and find out, what peanut butter fruit looks like.
