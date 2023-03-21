Lessons from Birdsville - one of the hottest places on earth

Birdsville.jpeg

Soon common in every summer? The record temperature in Birdsville QLD is from Christmas Eve 1972: 49.5 degrees.

Climate change includes rising temperatures, droughts, prolonged heat waves and water scarcity. Reducing emissions is important, but at the same time we must learn to cope with the changing climate. Lessons can be learned from those who have always lived with extremes. One example: the town of Birdsville in the hot centre of Australia.

Birdsville.jpeg

Lehren aus Birdsville – einem der heißesten Orte der Welt

