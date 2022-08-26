German Air Force in Asia in a Day

Oberst Gordon Schnitger
4. August 2022 - Erster Flug des Sonderfolierten Eurofighters für die Verlegung in den Indopazifik. Credit: Bundeswehr/Christian Timmig/Bundeswehr/Christian Timmig
Published 26 August 2022 at 12:14pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
As the exercise name ‘Rapid Pacific 2022’ suggests, the goal is to project to the world that the German Luftwaffe can arrive in Australia and the wider Indo-Pacific swiftly and contribute to any mission to defend our rules-based order, together with our security partners.
Published 26 August 2022 at 12:14pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Source: SBS
Share