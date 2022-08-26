SBS German

German Air Force in Asia in a Day

4. August 2022 - Erster Flug des Sonderfolierten Eurofighters für die Verlegung in den Indopazifik. Credit: Bundeswehr/Christian Timmig/Bundeswehr/Christian Timmig

Published 26 August 2022 at 12:14pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
As the exercise name ‘Rapid Pacific 2022’ suggests, the goal is to project to the world that the German Luftwaffe can arrive in Australia and the wider Indo-Pacific swiftly and contribute to any mission to defend our rules-based order, together with our security partners.

Oberst Gordon Schnitger
