Magpie-aquaintances

Astrid Wehling mit Magpies auf ihrer Veranda
Published 14 October 2022 at 3:27pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Presented by Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Everyone in Australia knows the typical Australian Magpies, which are known for their creative trilling but also for sometimes swooping on humans during their breeding season, now in October. Astrid Wehling has tried to avoid the so-called swooping by making friends with them. Barbara Barkhausen spoke with her.
