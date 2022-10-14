Magpie-aquaintances

SBS German

Astrid Wehling mit Magpies auf ihrer Veranda

Published 14 October 2022 at 3:27pm
By Barbara Barkhausen
Presented by Trudi Latour
Everyone in Australia knows the typical Australian Magpies, which are known for their creative trilling but also for sometimes swooping on humans during their breeding season, now in October. Astrid Wehling has tried to avoid the so-called swooping by making friends with them. Barbara Barkhausen spoke with her.

