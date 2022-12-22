SBS German

Fighting death with a hot meal

Homeless man sleeping in the street

Nicht nur in München gibt es immer mehr Obdachlose, die vor allem im Winter Unterstützung benötigen. Source: Press Association

Published 22 December 2022 at 6:29pm
By Daniel Salg
Available in other languages

For homeless people, extreme cold can become life-threatening. In Munich alone, it is estimated that around 500 people live on the streets - even in winter. The volunteers of Kältebus München want to help them through the cold season.

