Fighting death with a hot meal

Published 22 December 2022 at 6:29pm
By Daniel Salg
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For homeless people, extreme cold can become life-threatening. In Munich alone, it is estimated that around 500 people live on the streets - even in winter. The volunteers of Kältebus München want to help them through the cold season.
