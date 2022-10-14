With a "suicide capsule" into the hereafter

Die Selbstmordkapsel von Philip Nietschke beim Transport
Published 15 October 2022 at 10:09am
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Dying without pain, self-determined and with a beautiful view - that's how most people wish for death. Australian doctor Philip Nitschke has created a kind of "suicide capsule" called "Sarco" that can fulfill this wish. But the legal situation is complex in most countries. My colleague Barbara Barkhausen took a closer look at this difficult topic for us and spoke with me on the phone.
