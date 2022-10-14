SBS German

With a "suicide capsule" into the hereafter

SBS German

BB venicebargecr.jpg

Die Selbstmordkapsel von Philip Nietschke beim Transport

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2022 at 10:09am
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS

Dying without pain, self-determined and with a beautiful view - that's how most people wish for death. Australian doctor Philip Nitschke has created a kind of "suicide capsule" called "Sarco" that can fulfill this wish. But the legal situation is complex in most countries. My colleague Barbara Barkhausen took a closer look at this difficult topic for us and spoke with me on the phone.

Published 15 October 2022 at 10:09am
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pastorengruppe.jpg

Pastors Conference

The Kidney open edit.jpg

"THE KIDNEY" - at Fringe Brisbane

Ukrainian Rescuers Save 12-Year-Old Boy From Rubble Of Bombed Mykolaiv Apartment

8 months of war in Ukraine

Ukrainian Rescuers Save 12-Year-Old Boy From Rubble Of Bombed Mykolaiv Apartment

Wie wird der Ukraine-Krieg „ausgehen“?