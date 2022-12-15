SBS German

With laser against mastitis: tips for a successful start to breastfeeding

Gabi Eckereder, Stillberaterin Lactation consultant

Die Stillexpertin Gabi Eckereder kennt die Probleme, die beim Stillen auftreten können - und weiß Rat. Credit: Brett Ellenport

Published 15 December 2022 at 6:08pm
By Julia Grewe
Breastfeeding is the most natural thing in the world. Is it really? Unfortunately, there are sometimes painful problems associated with it, which breastfeeding counsellor Gabi Eckereder helps to solve in her Melbourne practice Mumsmilk. In addition to good education and preparation before the birth, this also includes a laser device.

Gabi Eckereder and her colleague give many valuable tips for successful breastfeeding on their website.

The 10 most important are:
  1. Prepare, inform, explore
  2. Choose a ‘breastfeeding friendly’ place for your birth
  3. Create a breastfeeding oasis at home
  4. Your baby belongs by your side
  5. Correct attachment & positioning are the keys
  6. Watch your baby not the clock
  7. Practice makes perfect
  8. Need help? Then ask for it!
  9. Out & about in public - practice and prepare
  10. Get enough rest and look after yourself
