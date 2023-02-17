How the world's best chamber concert hall was created in Germany's Taunus region

Konzertsaal.jpg

Aktuell kommen an der Kronberg Academy Musiker aus 20 Nationen zusammen, u.a. auch aus Neuseeland und Australien.

Raimund Trenkler is the founder and director of Kronberg Academy. The former cellist founded the institution 30 years ago, which is dedicated to the education and training of top international classical music professionals. Trenkler has turned the Academy into a reputable foundation, with financially strong patrons and government support. As a result, a concert hall was built in the Taunus, which is described by experts as the best chamber concert hall in the world.

