German icons of electronic music visit Australia
Masterful electronic music: Robert Henke (Monolake) and Susanne Kirchmayr (Electric Indigo) in the foyer of SBS Radio in Melbourne.
Two German icons of electronic music, Monolake and Electric Indigo, are visiting Australia in March 2023, for three joint concerts, at the invitation of the Goethe Institute. The performances take place at the Melbourne Recital Centre (24 March), the Sydney City Recital Hall (25 March) and the Brisbane Powerhouse (25 March).
