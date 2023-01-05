„Bin chickens“ take up the fight against cane toads

Der australische Ibis kann nun Aga-Kröten fressen
Published 5 January 2023 at 7:30pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
Source: SBS

A rather unloved Australian bird has taken on the most hated animal on the fifth continent: the cane toad. With a lot of finesse, the ibis has managed to put the poisonous amphibian on its menu - without putting itself in danger. Isn't that phenomenal? Trudi Latour talked about this with our regular correspondent and poisonous animal expert Barbara Barkhausen.
