„Bin chickens“ take up the fight against cane toads

ibis and cane toad

Der australische Ibis kann nun Aga-Kröten fressen

Published 5 January 2023 at 7:30pm
By Barbara Barkhausen ,, Trudi Latour
A rather unloved Australian bird has taken on the most hated animal on the fifth continent: the cane toad. With a lot of finesse, the ibis has managed to put the poisonous amphibian on its menu - without putting itself in danger. Isn't that phenomenal? Trudi Latour talked about this with our regular correspondent and poisonous animal expert Barbara Barkhausen.

