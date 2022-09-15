SBS German

My dream job with the Air Force

"230 Leute und ich als Pressesprecher mittendrin, das ist schon 'ne tolle Erfahrung": Oberstleutnant Matthias Boehnke.

Published 15 September 2022 at 10:51am
By Christian Froelicher
Matthias Boehnke is a lieutenant colonel and press officer in the German Air Force, responsible for media and public relations in this important branch of the Bundeswehr. The job has many facets and sometimes takes the communications expert to locations as far as Australia, as is the case now in August/September 2022.

