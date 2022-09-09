SBS German

National conference for German teachers in Australia

Es geht gleich los: Catherine Carré-Karlinger kurz vor dem Start unserer täglichen SBS-Radiosendung.

Published 9 September 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 9 September 2022 at 2:56pm
By Christian Froelicher
With a focus on "Embracing Diversity," a national conference for teachers of German from across Australia will be held in Melbourne on September 9-10. It's about "ideas and best practices for use in the classroom" and new trends in research and language policy. A studio interview with a keynote speaker.

